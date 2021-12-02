These Are The 15 Most Intriguing Abandoned Locations in Texas

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

As the saying goes, everything is bigger and better in Texas, and that includes the amazing buildings, and other locations, that have been abandoned and still stand to this day.

Just to clarify "abandoned" real quick. I'm loosely using that term to describe buildings that are no longer in use. Granted, some of the owners of these abandoned buildings are probably looking for buyers or tenants, nonetheless, they're currently permitted to 'weather away' in the background of many scenic areas of Texas.

Many of the buildings shown in the gallery are actually open to those who dare explore the ruins. When I say 'open', that doesn't mean there's someone there taking your ticket as you walk through the front door, just saying you might find an open window or door that will allow you to check it out.

It doesn't matter if you're a ghost hunter, urban explorer, or just flat-out curious about old buildings, you should put some of these on your to-visit list before Father Time destroys them.

Luckily, some of these buildings are historical landmarks and can't be demolished, but others will eventually be just dust in the wind. I'd love to see more people invest in properties, like these, to maintain their historical value.

Shoot me an email to alert me of other awesome, abandoned locations in Texas that should be added to this list. Also, please alert me if any of these locations have been renovated or even demolished.

Just remember, trespassing is a crime, so approach these buildings with caution.

MUST SEE: ABANDONED BUILDINGS IN TEXAS