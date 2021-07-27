Texas Man Charged After Abandoning Dog on the Side of the Road

You may have seen this video over the past week and I am glad to say it has a happy ending.

Heartbreaking video came out of El Paso a few days ago of a man abandoning his husky on the side of the road. It was all caught on camera and the saddest part to me was watching the dog try to chase the car. You maybe asking yourself, why was someone filming this and not stopping it?

The person filming wanted 100% undeniable proof that the person was abandoning this dog. They got their evidence with a clear shot of his license plate and him leaving the dog. Once they stopped filming, they picked up the dog and took it Huckleberry Hound Dog Rescues of El Paso. The video was shown to the El Paso Police Department and they found 68-year-old Luis Antonio Campos. He was charged with animal cruelty and is out on a $5,000 bond.

I'm happy to say that the dog was quickly adopted after this video went viral. The family has named him Nanook. Once he is ready, he will be officially adopted by this foster family. If you're unable to take care of any pet, please do not abandon them on the side of the road.

I don't know what was going on in this man's life, but that dog chasing after the car tears my heart strings.

