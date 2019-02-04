Texas Actually One of the Best States to Be Single In

Single's Awareness Day is around the corner, you may know it as Valentine's Day.

If you have a Valentine this year, good for you. I've been single around this time of the year and it sucks. If you're feeling down about being single, good news. You're in one of the best states to date people. I know you probably don't believe it, but the numbers don't lie.

Wallethub has ranked Texas as the third best state for singles. We rank first in restaurants and movie theaters per capita. Maybe that second one doesn't apply to Wichita Falls too much. Texas ranks 30th in the percentage of single adults. Thirteenth in mobile dating opportunities. You can check out the full breakdown for all fifty states if you need to find the love of your life.

Turns out Florida is the best place to be single in. Yeah, you have Disney World, but you ladies have to deal with those crazy Florida men. So stay here in Texas and try to find your valentine.