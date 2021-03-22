Texas A&M Corpus Christi Changing Mascot After it Was Deemed Offensive

Looks like some people's complaints have finally been heard and the university will be making some changes.

I have to be 100% honest right now. I was fully aware of all the different Texas A&Ms' in the state. Commerce, Kingsville, West Texas A&M, San Antonio, Central Texas, and Texarkana. I legit thought all of those universities were all the Aggies. I had no idea they had their own mascots.

For instance, Texarkana is the Eagles, San Antonio is the Jaguars, Central Texas is the Warriors, Kingville is the Javelinas (WHY?!), West Texas is the Buffaloes, and Commerce is the Lions. Shows how much I know about all the Texas A&Ms throughout the state. The one I didn't mention above is Texas A&M Corpus Christi, it looks like they will be changing their mascot.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi are The Islanders. A very popular NHL team name and also makes sense since South Padre Island is right there near Corpus Christi. From what I can see, the school will still be The Islanders, but their mascot Izzy will be no more.

The Faculty Senate asked the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) for an evaluation of Izzy. The result? The mascot's traditional tattoo and mask are in the shape of a sacred Ki’i. It appropriates traditional Pacific Islander cultural knowledge and expression. The tattooing inaccurately portrays relevant practices today and is sacred, the report says.

So it looks like the university is going to come up with a new design for Izzy in the coming months. By the way, I decided to look up what the New York Islanders use for a mascot and it's a dragon. What?!