Texas A&M Will No Longer Take the Field to Kanye West

The hits just keeping on coming for Kanye West, not even Texas A&M want their names attached to him at this point.

What a couple of weeks it has been for Kanye West. Ever since he tweeted out, “go death con3 on Jewish people”. He has been losing millions of dollars left and right. I did get a chuckle this week after he lost his Adidas deal and attempted to show up to the Skechers headquarters to make a deal with them. He was basically thrown off the property and they released a statement saying he showed up unannounced and they have no intention of ever working with him.

Get our free mobile app

I guess Kanye did not get the memo that the founder of Skechers, Robert Greenberg is in fact Jewish. Yikes! Well you can add another one to the list of people that do not want to work with Kanye and that would be Texas A&M University. Over the past decade the Aggies have taken the field to Kanye West's song 'Power. Here is a pretty cool video of the team taking the field to it in 2014.

'Power' came out in 2010 and it looks like the team has been using it since 2012. Well those days are over. The team announced yesterday that effective immidiatly the team will be taking the field to the instrumental of Childish Gambino's song 'Bonfire'. You can listen to that below.

After listening to that, sounds EXACTLY what a team taking a football field would use to warmup. So sounds like a good replacement. Remember Kanye has the freedom to say what he wants and if people don't want to work with him anymore, they also have the freedom to not to do that as well.

ALSO: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion Is on Airbnb for $30 a Night