Four Texas Universities Ranked Among the Most Dangerous College Campuses

Well, this is just a tad bit disturbing.

As unfortunate as it is, violent crimes are a fact of life. In a perfect world, everyone would act appropriately and everything would be just fine. But this world is far from perfect.

So, the best thing we can do is be aware of the dangers around us. And just like some cities are safer than others, some college campuses are safer than others.

And I don’t know about you, but I do my best to make sure me and my loved ones are in as safe of an environment as possible.

So, if you or your child will be heading off to college in the future, you definitely want to know which campuses are among the ones with the most violent crimes. The FBI considers the following offenses to be violent crimes: murder, forcible rape, aggravated assault, and robbery.

With that in mind, the website Degree Choices set out to determine the 27 most dangerous college campuses in 2023. And the results were not good for four Texas universities.

The study found that Texas A&M University, College Station was the most dangerous college campus in the Lone Star State, ranked Number 9 overall.

Texas State University was ranked at Number 15 on the list, Texas Tech University, Lubbock came in at Number 16, and the University of North Texas was ranked the 27th most dangerous college campus in the country.

Get the full results of the study at this location.

