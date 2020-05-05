Texas Among States With Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions

gguy44

The coronavirus pandemic has caused unprecedented shutdowns in all 50 states. From not being able to get your hair cut by a professional to not being able to go to church on Sundays, the pandemic has caused major disruptions in everyone's lives.

Now that states are slowly starting to open back up, WalletHub conducted a study to determine which of the states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions.

The study was conducted using data from all 50 states and the District of Columbia with the following criteria:

  • Requirement to wear a face mask in public
  • Travel restrictions
  • Large gatherings restrictions
  • Statewide school restart
  • Reopening of restaurants and bars
  • Reopening of non-essential businesses
  • Strictness of “Shelter in Place” order
  • Suspension or postponement of legislative sessions
  • Guidance on elective surgery and medical procedures

It should come as no surprise that Texas ranked Number 8 on the list seeing as our state was one of the first to reopen when Phase 1 began on May 1st.

In case you’re wondering how are neighbors to the north in Oklahoma fared in the study, the Sooner State came in at number 15 on the list.

Here’s how each state ranked:

  1. South Dakota
  2. Utah
  3. North Dakota
  4. Missouri
  5. Idaho
  6. Tennessee
  7. Montana
  8. Texas
  9. Florida
  10. Iowa
  11. Georgia
  12. Arkansas
  13. Kansas
  14. Nebraska
  15. Oklahoma
  16. Indiana
  17. South Carolina
  18. Wyoming
  19. Mississippi
  20. Alabama
  21. Alaska
  22. Minnesota
  23. West Virginia
  24. Kentucky
  25. Nevada
  26. Maine
  27. Virginia
  28. North Carolina
  29. California
  30. Oregon
  31. New Hampshire
  32. Arizona
  33. Colorado
  34. Wisconsin
  35. New Mexico
  36. Louisiana
  37. Washington
  38. Michigan
  39. Vermont
  40. Maryland
  41. Delaware
  42. Connecticut
  43. Ohio
  44. Massachusetts
  45. New York
  46. New Jersey
  47. Pennsylvania
  48. Illinois
  49. District of Columbia
  50. Rhode Island
  51. Hawaii
