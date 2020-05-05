Texas Among States With Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions

The coronavirus pandemic has caused unprecedented shutdowns in all 50 states. From not being able to get your hair cut by a professional to not being able to go to church on Sundays, the pandemic has caused major disruptions in everyone's lives.

Now that states are slowly starting to open back up, WalletHub conducted a study to determine which of the states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions.

The study was conducted using data from all 50 states and the District of Columbia with the following criteria:

Requirement to wear a face mask in public

Travel restrictions

Large gatherings restrictions

Statewide school restart

Reopening of restaurants and bars

Reopening of non-essential businesses

Strictness of “Shelter in Place” order

Suspension or postponement of legislative sessions

Guidance on elective surgery and medical procedures

It should come as no surprise that Texas ranked Number 8 on the list seeing as our state was one of the first to reopen when Phase 1 began on May 1st.

In case you’re wondering how are neighbors to the north in Oklahoma fared in the study, the Sooner State came in at number 15 on the list.

Here’s how each state ranked: