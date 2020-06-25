Texas Baby Has an Adorable Whataburger Photo Shoot

A one-year birthday with Whataburger sounds like a good time.

Over in Lindale, Texas, Coby Cochran celebrated his first birthday. Happy Birthday little guy. His parents decided to celebrate with some Whataburger and a photo shoot. Coby has three different Whataburger outfits. Including the awesome T-Rex Whataburger shirt that I want.

Looks like Coby's dad is the local high school football coach in Lindale. Someone at Whataburger just happened to see the photos and they shared them on social media. I think little Coby needs to be the face of Whataburger in some commercials.