If You Took This Picture – You’re Invited To The Wedding

Did you take this picture? If so, you have a wedding invite!

A Dallas couple is looking for the “mystery couple”, who took a picture of them on their first date, and want to invite the “picture takers” to their wedding. Andrew Murray and Lyndsey Luther met on match.com back in 2019, and have been dating ever since. Now, after a few years of dating, the couple is now engaged to be married.

On March 23, 2019, after meeting online, the two went on their very first date to the bar at the NYLON Hotel in Dallas, where they met the couple who took their picture. After the two couples started talking and laughing together, the “mystery man” then asked Andrew and Lyndsey, if they were on their first date.

Once Andrew admitted that they were, the “mystery man” then took the couple’s picture so that they could, "look back on, and remember their first date, just in case they get married one day". Well, that day has finally arrived. The wedding date is set for this April, and the couple is asking the internet to help them find the couple who took the picture.

Lyndsey Luther spoke with WFAA TV in Dallas, and described the mystery couple as “light skinned in their mid to late 40s, with the man having brown hair, and the women having blonde hair.” While the generic description isn’t much help, the couple is hopeful that they can find the "mystery couple", who took their picture, before their wedding date this April.

So, if you were with your significant other, at the bar at the NYLON Hotel in Dallas back in March of 2019, and remember taking this picture of a couple having fun on their first date, contact them ASAP. You have a wedding to attend!