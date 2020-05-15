Texas Bar Owner Planning to Reopen Today

Even though Governor Abbott hasn’t authorized bars to reopen, an owner in Longview is planning on opening to the public today.

Staying true to the bar’s name, owner Melissa Lynn Kelly says she is opening Outlaws Longview Bar today at 4 pm, according to the Longview News-Journal.

She says it isn’t her intention to break the law. Instead, she insists that they are just trying to feed her families. Kelly says that if she doesn’t reopen now, she won’t be able to afford to keep the lights on and will be forced to close for good.

Occupancy will be limited to 25% in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Texas bar owners were ordered to shut down at midnight on March 20. Governor Abbott is expected to make an announcing regarding the reopening of bars on Monday, May 18.