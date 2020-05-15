Texas Bars Encouraged to Start Reopening Process

While bars in the Lone Star State are awaiting word as to when they can reopen, the Texas Bar and Nightclub Association (TBNA) wants owners to begin the process.

According to Fox 7, the organization encouraged owners to have a soft opening tonight from 6 to 10 pm. Bars are recommended to turn on the lights and the juke box and bring employees back so they can practice reopening procedures in accordance with the TBNA’s ten step plan for a safe reopening.

The plan calls for tables and chairs to be installed to adhere to social distancing practices, using more door staff to enforce guidelines, serving drinks in plastic cups, and requiring staff to wear masks.

The TBNA presented to the plan to Governor Abbott earlier this month, aiming to reopen at 50% capacity on May 18 with the goal of being able to open at full capacity by June 1.

While the TBNA has yet to hear back from the governor, he’s expected to make an announcement in regards to bars reopening on May 18.