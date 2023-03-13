Texas Beach Going Viral After Being Trashed by Spring Breakers

Come on, people.

While I’m far from perfect, I can’t for the life of me understand why people refuse to clean up after themselves. It’s not like it’s hard to take a minute and carry your trash to a dumpster or trash can.

Personally, our family usually takes trash bags with us when we’re going to the beach, a park, or somewhere along those lines. Now, I realize not everyone obsesses with cleaning up after themselves as much as we do, but taking a few minutes to simply gather your trash and dispose of it properly goes a long way.

Unfortunately, a whole lot of spring breakers at Galveston Beach couldn’t be bothered to do just that. So today, Galveston Beach is the butt of jokes across the internet.

Most of the people commenting on the picture say that Galveston Beach always looks like that. Admittedly, that’s one of the few beaches in the Lone Star State that I’ve never been to, but I’m guessing those folks are exaggerating. Of course, I could be wrong.

However, I doubt that the picture would be going viral if the beach being that filthy was the rule rather than the exception.

So the next time you’re headed to the beach, take a few minutes to do your part and keep Texas beautiful. Because it's not cool to mess with Texas.

