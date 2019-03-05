Texas Beer Truck Stolen, Suspect Still on the Loose

Photo Courtesy of San Antonio Police Department

When you take that five finger discount to the extreme.

Over in San Antonio, police are still looking for a suspect that stole a Budweiser truck back on January 24. The truck had numerous types of beer on board. The suspect would later abandon the vehicle near I-35. No word on if the suspect got away with any beer.

Investigators are releasing pictures of the individual today to help in the arrest. If you know this man, a $5,000 reward could be yours. If you recognize the suspect, call (210)-224-STOP.

