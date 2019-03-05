Texas Beer Truck Stolen, Suspect Still on the Loose

When you take that five finger discount to the extreme.

Over in San Antonio, police are still looking for a suspect that stole a Budweiser truck back on January 24. The truck had numerous types of beer on board. The suspect would later abandon the vehicle near I-35. No word on if the suspect got away with any beer.

Investigators are releasing pictures of the individual today to help in the arrest. If you know this man, a $5,000 reward could be yours. If you recognize the suspect , call (210)-224-STOP.