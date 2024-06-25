These Texas Cities Have The Worst Drivers In The Country

In today’s not-so-shocking news, two North Texas cities were determined to have some of the worst drivers in the U.S.

I love my home state, but I will be the first to admit that we have some bad drivers in this neck of the woods. Rarely does a day go by in which I don’t get frustrated by someone’s bad driving.

It may be someone driving half the speed limit in the left lane, an impatient driver blowing past traffic on a wet road, or someone not using their turn signal, something is guaranteed to grind my gears while on my daily commute.

I get that nobody’s perfect and people make mistakes, but we all know someone who is just a bad driver in general. And North Texas is a hotbed for them.

Forbes Advisor evaluated the 50 most populated cities in the U.S. to determine which had the highest percentage of drivers whose habits put others at risk.

Researchers based their findings on the number of fatal accidents, the number of fatal accidents involving drunk drivers, the number of fatal accidents caused by distracted drivers, the number of fatal accidents involving speeding, and the number of people killed in fatal accidents.

When all was said and done, Dallas and Fort Worth were ranked among the 10 cities with the worst drivers. San Antonio wasn’t far behind, ranked among the 15 cities with the worst drivers in the country.

No wonder we have such a road rage problem around here.

