This Texas City Was the Hottest Destination for Movers in 2022

Here’s a nice feather to put in the ol' hat.

It’s no secret that many people have been moving to Texas over the last several years. It seems like every year a new study is published showing that more people have been moving to Texas than any other state.

And lo and behold, 2022 was no different.

A report from U-Haul published earlier this year showed that Texas was the top destination for U-Haul rentals, followed by Florida. Sure, that pretty much gives us Texans bragging rights (and you know how we love to brag), but which Texas cities are the hottest destinations for movers?

As you might expect, most of the people who are relocating to the Lone Star State are moving to the biggest cities, because that’s where most of the jobs are. As someone who does quite a bit of road-tripping throughout the state, I can’t help but notice just how fast our major metropolitan areas are growing.

So, I wasn’t surprised that the four biggest cities in Texas were among the Top 10 most moved-to cities in the United States.

According to a new report from Penske, Austin is ranked number 10 on the list, San Antonio ranked ninth, Dallas came in at number seven, and (you guessed it) Houston is the most moved-to city in the entire country, ranked just ahead of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Top 10 Most Moved-To Cities in 2022

Houston, TX Las Vegas, NV Orlando, FL Phoenix, AZ Atlanta, GA Charlotte, NC Dallas, TX Jacksonville, FL San Antonio, TX Austin, TX

