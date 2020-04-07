Texas City Requiring Citizens to Wear Masks in Public

Laredo isn't messing around when it comes to the Covid-19 Coronavirus.

Many cities throughout our state are handling the coronavirus in different ways, but Laredo is definitely taking it the most seriously from what I can see. They just announced everyone over the age of five must wear a mask in public. When you enter a public building, use public transport, or pump gas. The mask must be covering your nose and mouth.

Those who decide not to wear a mask will be charged with a Class 'C' misdemeanor and a fine of up to $1,000. According to the Washington Post, this is the first rule of it's kind here in the United States for a local government. As of Monday morning, Webb County, Texas, the county that encompasses Laredo, had seen 106 cases of the coronavirus and six deaths linked to the virus.

I have heard some parts of the country have had a shortage of masks, but the CDC announced this morning that everyone should be covering their face anyway they can. They have released a how to on everything you should know about using a cloth face mask if a medical mask is not available in your area.