Who Has the Best Mascot for a Texas College?

I have done mascot rankings before in Texas, but now it's time to go back to school.

Get our free mobile app

Keep Scrolling to See Where Your Favorite Mascot Lands on the List

College football is obviously a big deal in Texas and we have several amazing teams in the state. Today I want to shine the unsung heroes on the sidelines. The mascots that keep the crowd pumped up during games. We have twelve division 1 mascots in Texas. Let's see where they rank.

Ranking Every Texas College Football Mascot Rules are simple, you must be a division one football program in the state of Texas. Bonus points if you have a real life animal as well. Let's go from worst to best. Gallery Credit: Stryker