The Texas Longhorns are Right to Embrace the Hate

How do people expect the Texas Longhorns to react to the hate they experience from the rest of the college sports world?

How many other teams have to look at people in the crowd turning the hand sign that is synonymous with their school upside down every time they play on the road? That’s right, no one.

You may see some folks in Austin throwing the guns down when Texas Tech comes to town. And of course, there will be plenty of thumbs down in the stands when Texas A&M makes its return to Darry K. Royal Memorial Stadium.

But that’s about it.

You won’t see the folks in say, West Virginia throwing the guns down sign or turning over he gig ‘em sign when those teams come to town. But the Longhorns can count on seeing the horns down sign in the crowd everywhere they visit (and not just in football, mind you).

So, the University of Texas decided to embrace the hate and wear it on their sleeves (or, technically, their chests, but you know what I’m getting at).

According to Fox News, a lot of people on social media have a real problem with the university putting out a shirt with “Embrace the Hate” printed on it. Apparently in some people’s minds going along with something you have no control over is actually a hateful message.

My best guess is not one single person who has a problem with the slogan has any earthly idea what it’s like to feel the true hatred of 100,000 people when marching into an opponent’s stadium. You know, the kind of hatred that would lead people to cheer when a player suffers a career-ending injury.

I guess those folks would rather replace the slogan with the much kinder and gentler message “Please Don’t Hate Me.”

