Wichita Falls, Texas Couple Busted With Pounds of Meth and Cocaine

Wichita Falls Police had a very big bust recently and some folks are now facing several charges.

Wichita Falls Police Special Operations Unit Bust

Looks like our local police department recently had a bust at a residence in the 2900 block of Gossett Drive this past Monday (February 26). Police believe this home was being used to distribute illegal drugs and they got some very dangerous drugs off the streets.

Drugs Found at the Scene

3.98 pounds of methamphetamine

1.7 pounds of powder cocaine

one ounce of marijuana

An ounce of marijuana is not going to get you hard jail time, but pounds of meth and cocaine sure will. A handgun was also found in the residence along with 82,000 dollars in cash. That has all been confiscated and turned into evidence for a case.

Wichita Falls Couple Charged in the Crime

39-year-old Doninic Equincy Hall and 38-year-old Keaira Ivory Tillman have several charges coming their way. So far they have been charged with two counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one over 4000 grams and two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. They each have a bond of $300,000.

The Wichita Falls police shared photos of the drugs found at the scene. The meth has a street value of around $10,000 while the cocaine has a street value just under $35,000. We will wait and see if more charges are brought up for these two with the amount of cash found at the residence as well. Please remember to scroll through and check out Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives below.

