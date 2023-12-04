Texas Cowgirl Has Pants Ripped Off By Horse

It could have been a lot worse.

Sure, the barrel racer in the video below walked away from the incident red-faced, but at least she didn’t get dragged across the arena. In that case, she probably would have ended up in the hospital.

I say that assuming she wasn’t injured. She doesn’t appear to be, but I’m not 100% sure as the video cuts off with her sitting on the arena floor.

Get our free mobile app

My dad was a cattleman, so I grew up around cowboys, rodeos, etc. So, I have witnessed many people being thrown from horses (and have been bucked off myself).

But I’ve never seen anything like this.

Watch as the horse goes down as it rounds the barrel. To the cowgirl’s credit, she hangs on for the first couple of seconds before she finally loses her grip. However, her pants were caught on the saddle horn.

As the horse gets back up, it rips the pants right off her, spins her around, and takes off running.

Somebody get that woman a drink.

Up to $7,500 Reward Offered for Information Leading to an Arrest of These 46 Texas Fugitives The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for 46 possibly armed and dangerous fugitives in December. Three of those fugitives have warrants in East Texas. Gallery Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

Worst Places to Live in Texas for 2023 A lot of folks are moving to Texas, well here is where you DON'T want to move to. All statistics taken from Road Snacks Gallery Credit: Stryker