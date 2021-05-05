Texas Rangers Fans Strike Out During Gender Reveal

Let’s hope this isn’t a sign of things to come.

I love gender reveals. Not because I’m into sappy, sweet traditions or anything like that. I love ‘em because there’s a 50/50 chance we’re going to get a point-and-laugh internet fail out of the deal.

The latest gender reveal fail comes to us from a couple of fellow fans of my beloved Texas Rangers. If you’ve been keeping up, their season is going a lot like the couple’s gender reveal.

Get our free mobile app

It must’ve seemed like a good idea at the time. Mom lobs dad a softball that he’ll easily crush, revealing either a pink or blue substance and everyone cheers.

Except that’s not what happened. Instead, the first pitch goes like 10 feet over the guy’s head. I’ll chalk that one up to nerves, because Mom followed that one up with a few decent pitches that Dad totally whiffed at.

While Dad isn’t exactly Juan Gonzalez, Mom’s no Nolan Ryan herself. Sure, she throws a few good pitches, but she does come close to hitting him a couple of times.

The best part is when Dad finally takes matters into his own hands and goes for the self-pitch, which results in yet another swing and a miss.

I’m not sure if the family ever found out the gender of that baby. I’m guessing that at some point Dad finally dropped the bat and said, “It’s a _____.” That’s what I would’ve done anyway. Then again, I probably never would’ve signed on to the whole gender reveal thing in the first place.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.