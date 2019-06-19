Similar to 'Amber Alert' and 'Silver Alert', Texas is bringing out 'Camo Alert' to notify people of a missing member of the military with mental illness.

Authored by Ana Hernandez, a democrat from Houston, 'Camo Alert' would apply to any past or present military member, including the National Guard or a reserve or auxiliary unit of any branch of the armed forces, who are suffering from a mental illness like PTSD. According to KXAN, 'Camo Alert', which was signed into law by Gov. Abbott, would go into effect when the disappearance of the military member “poses a credible threat to the military member ’s health and safety or the health and safety of another.”

Military leaders are optimistic for the program's ability to help veterans. According to Col. Patrick Seiber,

Texas is well known as a state that takes care of its military and its veterans. This just further demonstrates how serious Texas is about taking care of the military families and veterans.

There have been concerns expressed about the program violating privacy rights of veterans by broadcasting that they are suffering from an illness. However, the program will be entirely voluntary for those who meet the criteria.

'Camo Alert' will go into effect starting in September for a 5-year pilot program.