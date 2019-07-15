Soldier on Flyboard Makes Debut at France’s Bastille Day Military Parade

Is this the future of warfare?

A soldier on a flyboard carrying a rifle stole the show at France’s annual Bastille Day Military Parade over the weekend.

The scene looks like it was pulled straight out of a super hero movie. In fact, he kind of looks like Ant-Man riding Green Goblin’s hoverboard.

The man on the board is an army reservist by the name of Franky Zapata, who also happens to be the person who invented the board. He says the board can reach speeds up to 118 mph and can run for ten minutes.

Looks fun, but I believe I’ll keep my feet on the ground.