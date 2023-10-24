Video of Texas DPS Flipping Car During Chase at Border

It’s never a good idea to run from the law.

Sure, there are occasions when the suspect is able to evade police. But more often than not, the chase doesn’t end well for them. The suspect is often lucky to walk away from the chase unharmed.

Fortunately for those involved in the chase in the below video, it doesn’t appear that anyone was seriously injured. It looks like they were shaken up pretty badly, but that’s about it.

Living in Texas, I see a lot of stories in the news about human trafficking arrests. Even here in North Texas, it’s a big problem. But nothing compared to what’s going on at our southern border.

Now, I don’t know anything about the incident in the video. The only clue I have is the admittedly confusing caption for the video.

Upon first glance, I thought the migrants were smuggling the car (I have never claimed to be the sharpest knife in the drawer). But I quickly realized that the car was being used to smuggle migrants, which makes much more sense.

Some of the people commenting on the video criticized the officer for pulling the maneuver that led to the car rolling over. I don’t believe it was his intention to make the car flip, but I can’t be sure.

But one thing I am sure if is that the officer was put in a tough position and had to do something to end the chase before someone not involved got hurt or killed. So yeah, I believe he made the right call.

