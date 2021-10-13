Texas Employers are Surprisingly Tolerant of Drunk or High Employees

While I don’t recommend being drunk or high on the clock, if you’re going to be, Texas is apparently the place to do it.

If you know me, you know I enjoy a drink just as much as the next person. And I know people who can have a beer or cocktail with their lunch on a workday and be just fine.

The thing for me is that once I start drinking, that’s what I’m doing until it’s time to go night-night. If I were to have a beer with my lunch and then head back to work, I would be wanting another one all afternoon long. Therefore, I abstain until after quitting time.

I love beer, so trust me when I tell you that I totally understand the urge to crack one open during the workday, particularly when it’s been a long, hard, stressful day.

The good news for those who elect to do so in this part of the country is that employers in the Lone Star State are some of the most tolerant of people being drunk or high while on the clock.

A study conducted by DrugAbuse.com found that Texas employers were among those who were okay with employees being buzzed up while at work. Employers in Alabama, Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey and Virginia are the least tolerant of intoxicated employees.

When it comes to industries that are the most tolerant of employees imbibing on the job, banking and real estate are the most tolerant. Not surprisingly, healthcare, public service and charity were the industries with the lowest tolerance for employees having a buzz at work.

While the theme of this post is meant to be lighthearted, addiction is no joke. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for treatment referral and information for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders.

