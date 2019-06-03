Texas Family Recieves Styrofoam Graduation Cake From Walmart

Nothing like the sweet taste of styrofoam to celebrate a graduation.

Around this time of year, you have a lot of graduation parties going on. You want to celebrate those accomplishments because they only happen once. You want everything to go right and unfortunately for one family they had two mishaps thanks to Walmart. Marsy Flores went to the Pasadena, Texas Walmart to get her daughter's graduation cake.

When she showed up, they said they lost her order for the two-tier graduation cake. Walmart offered to give them another cake free of charge. Alright, it wasn't the cake they ordered, but it's something. Plus, who is gonna turn down a free cake? Well, that free cake turned out too good to be true.

When Marsy cut into the cake for her daughter's party, it was a little hard. Maybe she thought Walmart gave her an old cake and it was just stale? Nope, that cake was just styrofoam on the inside. Marsy was really frustrated at this point since Walmart already ruined the cake twice on this day. She went back to return the cake and got a $60 gift card.

"They can't replace the moment that we lost," Flores said. "It's a special moment and this is what we got for it. It was a Styrofoam cake. Not only did they mess up one time, but they also did it twice." Walmart released the following statement on the situation. "Incident was a result of a misunderstanding. The matter has been resolved. The customer was given a gift card for her inconvenience."