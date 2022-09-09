Texas Father Fakes Kidnapping to ‘Help’ Find Stolen Car

Guess this guy wanted all resources in finding his stolen car.

Let this be a reminder to never do what this guy did. Looks like the Houston police department was put into a panic on Thursday. They got a call about a stolen vehicle with a kid inside. 38-year-old Anthony Ray Gray went into a coffee shop and left his keys in the ignition with the vehicle running. Someone hopped inside and took off.

A few hours later, police were able to find the stolen vehicle abandoned in a nearby alleyway. However, the small child that was supposedly in the vehicle was still missing. Police used media support to let folks know to be on the lookout for this small child. Well wouldn't you know it, the child's grandmother was watching the TV and saw that her grandchild was missing.

Which was quite odd because the kid was literally sitting right their in the house since she was babysitting. She called the cops immediately to let them know to call off the search and that the kid was OK. What the hell happened here? Turns out the kid was never in the stolen vehicle. Anthony Ray Gray lied to police hoping that a missing kid would increase police resources in finding his stolen vehicle.

Mr. Gray was arrested on Thursday for filing a false police report to an officer. He bonded out Friday. Just a friendly reminder if you think about doing this. In Texas, you can face up to 180 days in jail and up to a $2,000 fine. So maybe think twice about saying your kid was kidnapped to get your stolen car back quicker.

