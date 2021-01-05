Texas Woman Clings to Car After Couple Steals Her Puppy

Would you be willing to do this for one of your pets?

Over in Houston, Alize James had a hectic day at work. She works at Bully Kamp in Harris County. They have bulldogs and other exotic breeds for sale. Looks like a couple came in yesterday (January 4th) and decided to take a look at a bulldog. While this couple was looking at the dog, the UPS man arrived. Alize went to the back to get some paperwork that needed to be shipped out.

When she came back, she noticed the couple was going to their car, with the dog. Alize bolted to the car and jumped in front of it hoping this would prevent them from driving off. “Next time I heard the gas go, he went very aggressively and it (the bumper) kind of like slapped me on top of the car,” James said. She clung to the car as they sped throughout the area.

“They were weaving, driving recklessly and I could barely hold on. I was so scared,” James said. Ten minutes later, the man pulls over and tries to get Alize off the roof of the car. “Then he grabs me by my feet, and he grabs me by my chest, and he starts hitting me,” she said. James said she fought back but the couple got away with the dog.

Authorities identified the woman as 21-year-old Royshana King. King was arrested and has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. They have not identified the man she was with. The reason Alize did this is because the dog recently had surgery and needs special medication. Alize said she has no regrets, but she would not chase after them again.