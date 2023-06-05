Ah, Texas — the land of wide-open spaces, cowboy boots, and unpredictable weather.

As the Lone Star State experiences its fair share of storms, it's important to know the dos and don'ts of navigating through the rain-soaked highways.

One controversial topic that often sparks debate among Texan drivers is whether or not to use hazard lights during a storm. Let's shed some light on this electrifying issue and explore the reasons behind the great Texas firefly debate.

What's the deal with hazard lights, anyway?

Before we delve into the Texas-specific dilemma, let's clarify the purpose of hazard lights. These flashy beacons, also known as emergency flashers or blinkers, are designed to warn other drivers of an emergency situation. Traditionally, they are used to indicate a vehicle breakdown, road hazard, or to communicate a sense of urgency. But what about using them during a storm?

The pro-hazard lights camp: Safety in visibility

Those in favor of using hazard lights during a storm argue that it increases their vehicle's visibility to other drivers. In heavy rain, reduced visibility can make it difficult for drivers to see each other, leading to potential accidents. By turning on their hazard lights, proponents believe they are taking a proactive step to prevent collisions and promote safety on the road.

The anti-hazard lights faction: Illuminating the controversy

On the other side of the debate, we find those who discourage the use of hazard lights during a storm. Their main argument is that the flashing lights can confuse other drivers and create a false sense of security. Texas law supports this viewpoint, stating that hazard lights should only be used when a vehicle is stationary, indicating an emergency or a hazard. Engaging them while driving can cause confusion and make it difficult for other drivers to determine your intentions.

It's all about legality: What does Texas law say?

To put an end to the debate, let's turn to the rulebook — Texas law is clear on this matter. According to the Texas Transportation Code, the use of hazard lights while driving is illegal, except when the vehicle is stationary and not obstructing traffic. Violating this law can result in a traffic citation and possibly contribute to accidents due to the confusion it can cause on the road.

Alternatives to hazard lights: Navigating safely in a storm



So, if hazard lights are off-limits, what can you do to stay safe while driving through a storm in Texas? Here are a few tips from seasoned drivers:

Use your headlights: Turn on your regular headlights to increase your visibility. Ensure they're in good working condition and adjust their brightness according to the conditions.

Reduce speed: Slow down and maintain a safe following distance to allow for unexpected stops or skids on slippery roads.

Avoid distractions: Keep your focus on the road and eliminate any distractions, such as using your phone or adjusting the stereo.

Find a safe spot: If the storm becomes too severe, consider pulling over to a safe location until conditions improve.

Conclusion

While the debate about using hazard lights during a storm rages on, Texas law and common sense dictate that they should only be used when your vehicle is stationary and not obstructing traffic. Remember, safety should always be the top priority when driving, especially in inclement weather. So, the next time you find yourself caught in a storm in the Lone Star State, leave the hazard lights off, embrace caution, and let your headlights shine a path to safer travels. Stay safe out there, y'all!

