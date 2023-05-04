Check out this mesmerizing pink lightning storm captured on camera in Texas.

We love good storm footage, especially lightning. It never seems to disappoint.

This time, we have not one, but two videos of the same lightning strike. Crazy, right?

Purdy

Here are a couple of stills to whet your appetite before you get to the videos.

Twitter/Canva Twitter/Canva loading...

Twitter/Canva Twitter/Canva loading...

Twitter/Canva Twitter/Canva loading...

Now to the videos

Ok, we'll stop stalling, here's the first one from FirePhotoGirl:

And here's one from Becca Furnish who was apparently right behind her.

If you missed the pink lightning storm in Texas, don't fret – there's always the next storm to look forward to. Who knows what other incredible natural phenomena we'll witness in the future?

