Texas Girl Finds Tiger Cub While Looking for Lost Dog

Looks like we got a little Joe Exotic in the making over in San Antonio.

I don't know about you, but looking for your dog can be a traumatic experience. Azul Cruz and her cousin were searching for their dog recently. They were looking around different houses in her neighborhood and they happened to catch something quite strange in one San Antonio backyard.

“I was searching, and then my little cousin was like, ‘I think that is a tiger over there,’” Cruz said. “I looked, and it was a tiger. And I could tell it had jumped in my neighbor’s yard because she is an older lady, and we have never seen a tiger over there before. I called 911, and they were like, ‘Are you sure it is a tiger?’ I said, ‘Yes, I am sure it is a tiger. That is why I am calling you.’”

That's right, someone in San Antonio had their tiger get out. This has to be some 'Scarface' wannabe that thinks owning a tiger in a residential neighborhood is a good idea. The good news is, the tiger did not eat Azul's missing dog. They found him later on their journey.

Fun fact, it is not illegal to own a tiger in Texas. However, you need SEVERAL permits to do so. In San Antonio, it is illegal to own a tiger in city limits, so this person clearly is not one of those people permitted to have a tiger. If you are caught with a tiger within city limits, you can face a misdemeanor charge, and your animal will be removed.