A Texas Girl Scout troop leader recently spoke out on Facebook about the experiences of some of the girls at the El Paso Sun Bowl. The post has been shared over 20,000 times and has over 2,000 comments.

I put the original post above, but as it's somewhat long, I'll give you the tl;dr version: A Girl Scout troop was at the Sun Bowl selling game programs to fund their upcoming summer camp. About half of the girls, aged 9 years to 11 years, were harassed and bullied by adult men in the stands.

Let me repeat myself: the girls are between 9 and 11. They were called "bitches" and asked to be the "girlfriends" of adult men.

I am livid at some of my fellow Texans right now.

It's not a joke. It's not cute or funny. And not only did these vile pigs make these comments, whomever sat next to them didn't speak up on the girl's behalf. Gross.

You may have some questions, but they will probably be answered in Melissa Atkins Wardy 's follow-up post, which I will also include in this blog.

Texans -- we CAN and SHOULD do better. Treat girls like, I don't know, human beings? It isn't terribly hard not to be rude and disgusting.