I don't see anything wrong with it, but maybe you do.

Sophia Abuabara was sent home from Tom C. Clark High School which is San Antonio. The principal of the school said her long sleeved dress was too short at the bottom. The student was ordered to change, but obviously didn't have a spare outfit. Sophia was sent home and because of this she missed several tests.

Including AP Physics and History. Also a Latin 3 test. To say her mom was pissed would be an understatement. She posted a lengthy video to Facebook to rant her disgust at the school. Sophia's mom shared a photo of a boy at the school wearing clothing with more skin showing than her daughters.

With warmer weather coming in Texas, these stories are probably going to be popping up more. Hopefully, other schools don't bring the student to tears like they did to Sophia.