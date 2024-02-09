6 Texas Universities Among the Most Dangerous in the Country

A recent study revealed the 27 most dangerous colleges in the country and a whopping six Texas universities made the list.

Sending your child off to college is a daunting task. Between paying for tuition, room and board, food, and school supplies, it’s easy to become overwhelmed. However, finances aren’t the only concern when it comes to college.

Your child’s safety should also be a top priority.

For most, going to college is their first experience going out into the world, away from their parents. That’s frightening enough by itself. However, being in an area with a high rate of violent crimes can make the experience much more stressful.

What is Considered a Violent Crime?

A violent crime is defined as any crime in which the offender uses or threatens to use harmful force on the victim. According to the FBI, four offenses are considered violent crimes: rape, murder/manslaughter, aggravated assault, robbery.

Researchers at Degree Choices used data to analyze violent crime rates to determine which universities were the most dangerous in the U.S.

Which Texas Universities Made the List?

#9 Texas A&M University, College Station

Albritton Bell Tower(Texas A&M U) in Twilight Liero loading...

Number of violent crimes on campus reported from 2019-2021: 116

#15 Texas State University

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Number of violent crimes on campus reported from 2019-2021: 98

#16 Texas Tech University

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Number of violent crimes on campus reported from 2019-2021: 96

#19 University of Houston

Photo by Terren Hurst on Unsplash Photo by Terren Hurst on Unsplash loading...

Number of violent crimes on campus reported from 2019-2021: 88

#25 Prairie View A&M University

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Number of violent crimes on campus reported from 2019-2021: 80

#27 University of North Texas

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Number of violent crimes on campus reported from 2019-2021: 78

