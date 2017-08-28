Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Activates 12,000 National Guard Troops

Hurricane Harvey has led Gov. Greg Abbott to deploy all 12,000 Texas National Guard personnel to assist in the search and rescue efforts.

A press release from the governor's office this morning said the state had around 3,000 personnel activated for recovery. All Texas Military Department personnel should report to their respective units for further instructions. Abbott stated:

"It is imperative that we do everything possible to protect the lives and safety of people across the state of Texas as we continue to face the aftermath of this storm. The Texas National Guard is working closely with FEMA and federal troops to respond urgently to the growing needs of Texans who have fallen victim to Hurricane Harvey, and the activation of the entire Guard will assist in the efforts already underway." -- Gov. Greg Abbott

In the same release, Texas Adjutant General Maj. Gen. John F. Nichols said the National Guard is working around the clock to support all relief efforts.