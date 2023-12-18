More People Went to a Texas High School Football Game, Than an NFL Game

Imagine a high school game outselling a NFL game? Welcome to Texas!

Texas High School Football Championship Attendance

Over the weekend, it was the Texas high school football championships at AT&T Stadium. It's estimated that over 193,000 fans went to all the games from Wednesday to Saturday. Obviously, not many folks went to every game over that four day stretch, but the attendance broke down like this.

Wednesday:

1AD1: 4,688

1AD2: 4,267

2AD1: 7,402

Thursday:

2AD2: 8,257

3AD1: 10,299

3AD2: 9,282

Friday:

4AD1: 14,384

4AD2: 15,036

5AD1: 22,184

Saturday:

5AD2: 33,913

6AD1: 40,673

6AD2: 32,346

Stats taken from Yappi. Obviously Saturday was the big day for a lot of folks, but what's crazy is that several of these Texas high school football championship games had a higher attendance than a NFL game this past weekend.

Falcons/Panthers Was a Ghost Town

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers Getty Images loading...

Yes, those are three different sections for an NFL game on Sunday. Obviously weather was a factor. It was pouring rain the majority of the game and with the Panthers having an outdoor stadium, many fans elected to stay home. Also the Panthers are the worst team in the NFL, so that was also a reason why many skipped out on this game. The Panthers would win their second game of the season yesterday.

Obviously don't believe everything you see online, but it looks like the Panthers had just over 5,000 fans in attendance. Judging by the photos, I wouldn't be shocked to find out that was true.

Tickets were going for as low as 45 cents on sites for an NFL game. So yes, ten different Texas high school championship football games outdrew an NFL game. Football is just different in Texas.

