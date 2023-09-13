Texas High School Football Teams Run to Safety After Fan Fight Breaks Out

Well, this is just crazy.

Everybody knows we’re extremely passionate about high school football here in the Lone Star State. And yes, sometimes that passion leads to fights.

The thing is, I’ve probably witnessed more fights between fans of the opposing teams than the players on the field. All it takes is for someone to start talking trash to the wrong person and then all hell breaks loose.

But it doesn’t appear that it was a fight between fans of the opposing teams that led to chaos during last weekend’s game between 6A state champions DeSoto Eagles and 5A state champions South Oak Cliff Golden Bears.

According to Fox 4 News, it was actually a fight between at least two male DeSoto high school students in the stands that resulted in the players and fans alike running for safety in the 4th quarter of the game.

DeSoto ISD security typically attends away games and was on hand to break up the fight between the students.

The panic was caused by unconfirmed reports of a gun being involved in the fight. However, the police confirmed that there were no shots fired during the disturbance.

Both head coaches agreed to end the game early in the interest of the safety of both players and staff. DeSoto was dominating the game 54-14 at the time the fight broke out.

There are no details about the fight and police said there will be no further investigation.

