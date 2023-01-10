Here’s a bold bunch of thieves.

When I was growing up in the 80s, it was nothing to see retail employees apprehend thieves. Back then, employees would go as far as to take a thief down and restrain them until the police arrived.

Of course, there’s no way that would happen in this day and age. This is why you see videos like the one below going viral all the time.

If someone wants to steal from a retail outlet, they know all they have to do is walk right out the door without paying for their stuff. They figure as long as they can get out of the parking lot before the cops arrive, they’ll get away with it.

The only problem is that everyone is walking around with a video recorder in their pocket these days. Regardless of the fact that they did everything in their power to keep the license plate from being filmed, someone somewhere is going to be able to identify them.

In fact, one of the people who commented on the video on Twitter said that the women were actually part of a larger ring of thieves who are doing this sort of thing.

Hopefully this video will make the rounds enough online so that damn near everybody gets a good look at these women so that they can be brought to justice.

