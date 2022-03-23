Usually when you see a “rain delay” it’s at a football, baseball, or soccer game. Rain delays aren’t an issue with sports like hockey or basketball, which are played indoors. However, on Monday night the Dallas Mavericks experienced a rare rain delay at the American Airlines Center.

On Monday night, the Dallas Mavericks were scheduled to play the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Dallas-Fort Worth area was experiencing some severe weather at the time, which included torrential rainfall. Shortly before the tip-off, water started pouring into the American Airlines Center from the rafters. Initially the arena staff delayed the game by only 5 minutes. After assessing the situation officials decided to extend the rain delay for another 10 minutes.

Luckily the water did not reach the court, and fell in a seating section about ten rows behind the Timberwolves bench. Fans in the affected section were moved to other seats, while the arena staff quickly attempted to dry out the area. Since the court wasn’t affected by the leak, after 15-minute rain delay officials decided to start the game.

Eventually, the roof leak stopped after the storm passed through downtown Dallas. Oddly enough, this is not the first time the Dallas Mavericks experienced a rain delay. Earlier in the season, the Mavs had a 44-minute rain delay due to a rim malfunction, when they were playing the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite a brief rain delay, the Mavericks went on to beat the Timberwolves 110 to 108. With 44 wins under their belt, the Mavs are currently in 5th place in the NBA’s Western Conference, and are on the way to the playoffs.

At the time of this writing, the cause of the roof leak at the American Airlines Center is still unknown.

