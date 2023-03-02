Are you ready to celebrate the Lone Star State? Because today, March 2nd, is Texas Independence Day!

Here are some fun facts and ways to celebrate this historic day:

What is Texas Independence Day?

On March 2, 1836, Texas declared its independence from Mexico and became its own republic. This historic event eventually led to Texas becoming the 28th state in the United States in 1845.

How can I celebrate?

There are plenty of ways to celebrate Texas Independence Day! Here are just a few ideas:

Eat some Tex-Mex:

Nothing says Texas like a big plate of enchiladas, tacos, or fajitas. Celebrate the day with a Tex-Mex feast!

Visit a historic site:

Texas is full of important historic sites, from the Alamo in San Antonio to the San Jacinto Battleground near Houston. Take a trip to one of these sites and learn more about Texas history.

Listen to some Texas music:

From Willie Nelson to Beyoncé, Texas has produced some incredible musicians. Put on some Texas tunes and celebrate the state's rich musical heritage.

Fly the Texas flag:

Show your Texas pride by flying the Lone Star Flag outside your home or office.

Did you know?

The Lone Star Flag was actually adopted by the Republic of Texas in 1839, three years after Texas declared its independence.

The state motto of Texas is "Friendship."

Texas is the second-largest state in the United States, both by land area and population.

So whether you're a born and bred Texan or just appreciate the state's rich history and culture, take a moment today to celebrate Texas Independence Day. Happy Texas Independence Day, y'all!

