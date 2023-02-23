Found Footage: Celebrate Pricemaster Day in Denton, Texas
Ah yes, Denton used to be REALLY weird, and I'm here for it.
Pricemaster Day is actually celebrated on February 10th, but I stumbled on this story today and couldn't just sit on it for almost a year. Plus, this gives you 352 days to prepare to celebrate next year.
But I'm getting ahead of myself, you don't even know what Pricemaster day is yet, so please allow me to explain.
Just Kidding, I can't
The video at the bottom of this article's description on Youtube sums up what we are witnessing.
On this day 22 years ago, a bunch of weirdos in Denton, including our buddy Rick, held a high concept garage sale where all the prices were determined by a mysterious masked figure. Happy Pricemaster Day to those who celebrate.
Ah, those were the days
My favorite part of this video is that everyone is just laughing it off. I lived in Denton from 1995 to around 2001, and it was a very different town then. Weird stuff like this happened all the time, so people around there were used to it. We had the Fry Street Fair, a yearly Music and Art Festival that required you to be a weirdo to attend.
That's it
And that is literally it, the scene slowly fades to red. I just wanted you to see this video. Apparently, people even celebrate Pricemaster Day now. I'll let you make up your own traditions.
Check out the video below, ya weirdo!