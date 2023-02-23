Ah yes, Denton used to be REALLY weird, and I'm here for it.

Pricemaster Day is actually celebrated on February 10th, but I stumbled on this story today and couldn't just sit on it for almost a year. Plus, this gives you 352 days to prepare to celebrate next year.

Get our free mobile app

But I'm getting ahead of myself, you don't even know what Pricemaster day is yet, so please allow me to explain.

Just Kidding, I can't

The video at the bottom of this article's description on Youtube sums up what we are witnessing.

On this day 22 years ago, a bunch of weirdos in Denton, including our buddy Rick, held a high concept garage sale where all the prices were determined by a mysterious masked figure. Happy Pricemaster Day to those who celebrate.

So, as people ask the Pricemaster how much certain items cost, he shouts back absurdly large numbers in return.

Youtube Youtube loading...

Ah, those were the days

My favorite part of this video is that everyone is just laughing it off. I lived in Denton from 1995 to around 2001, and it was a very different town then. Weird stuff like this happened all the time, so people around there were used to it. We had the Fry Street Fair, a yearly Music and Art Festival that required you to be a weirdo to attend.

Youtube Youtube loading...

That's it

And that is literally it, the scene slowly fades to red. I just wanted you to see this video. Apparently, people even celebrate Pricemaster Day now. I'll let you make up your own traditions.

Youtube Youtube loading...

Check out the video below, ya weirdo!

The Best Hidden Gems in Texas

10 of the Top Venues in Texas to Watch a Concert Texas is a large state which has a plethora of venues to watch a concert in. Here are 10 of the best.