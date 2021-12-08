Get our free mobile app

Vaccine mandates in Texas aren't supposed to be happening and now the Texas Workforce Commission is reaching out to Texas employers reminding them that vaccine mandates are illegal and that they can not be imposed on an employee who qualifies for an exemption for personal, religious, or medical reasons.

The letter from the Texas Workforce Commission also established a hotline for employees to call to report illegal vaccine mandates. Those who are subject to illegal mandates in Texas can call 800-939-6631 or email vaccine_job_loss@twc.texas.gov.

The Texas Workforce Commission wrote that the Biden administration had brought confusion to business owners and to employees with the mandates issued by the federal government, all three of which have been halted by the courts.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott welcomed news of the hotline and the press release by the Texas Workforce Commission while also saying he encourages people to continue to get vaccinated.

"Since day one, the State of Texas has taken a stand against the federal government's unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the workplace, three of which have since been deemed illegal by federal courts," said Governor Abbott. "My Executive Order clearly states that no employer can mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for an employee with a religious, personal, or medical exemption. We have now created a hotline for employees to report illegal vaccine mandates in Texas. While I encourage Texans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, it will always be voluntary, and never forced, in Texas, and we are committed to ensuring Texans' livelihoods are not jeopardized by federal overreach."

More than two dozen Republican lawmakers have asked Governor Greg Abbott to call a special session to address the issue of vaccine mandates, but so far the Governor has resisted those calls.

