Texas Man Arrested for Forging Signatures on Divorce Papers and Marries New Wife

Here is a crime you don't often hear people getting arrested for, Bigamy. The act of going through a marriage ceremony while already married to another person. Well 25-year-old Joshua Eduardo Rosales out of Brownsville, Texas was arrested and charged with that crime this week. Looks like Joshua wanted to divorce his wife and get married to someone else.

Let's face it, divorces are not an easy process. They take time. I guess Joshua couldn't wait, he had to marry this other woman STAT. So Joshua forced his current wife's signature and a judge's signature on some divorce papers. So he could marry this new woman. Since he was still legally married, here comes the bigamy charge.

A warrant was issued and Rosales was stopped at Gateway Bridge and transported to the city jail. He was arraigned on May 7 and received bonds totaling $10,000. I have to imagine Joshua will also be getting some forgery charges at a later date.

I decided to do some research today and I can't find anything on stiffer penalty for forging a judge's signature. Don't get me wrong, forging anyone's name on a legal document is bad. However, I feel like forging a judge's signature should come with stiffer consequences.

Also what's the punishment for bigamy in Texas? A conviction for Bigamy is punished by default as a Felony of the Third Degree, with a maximum possible fine under Texas state law of up to $10,000 and prison time of up to 10 years.

So folks, finish all the divorce paperwork (not forged of course) before you start a new marriage with someone else.

