Texas Man Calls Out School Superintendent for Childhood Bullying

In an attempt to make sure the school district takes addressing bullying seriously, a Texas man has called out the Katy ISD Superintendent for bullying him as a child.

During a Katy, TX ISD school board meeting this past week, Greg Barrett spoke to the board about bullying he endured 40 years ago while a 7th grader at Memorial Junior High in 1978 to show the lasting effects it can have on people. Barrett not only detailed the bullying he received due to his legal name, Greg Gay, he also identified current Katy ISD Superintendent Dr. Lance Hindt as the one who bullied and assaulted him,

I had my head shoved in the urinal where I busted my lip. I had laid on the ground in the fetal position as the kids kicked me. I recounted every little bit of what happened to me...I went home and got the .45 out of my father's drawer and put it in my mouth. Lance, you were the one that shoved my head in the urinal.

On the video of the school board meeting, Dr. Hindt is heard laughing after Barrett's accusations. As reported by KHOU , after the video of the meeting went viral, Dr. Hindt released a statement acknowledging he attended school with Barrett, but denied having bullied him,

It was difficult for me to listen to a gentleman Monday night recount a bullying incident he said occurred more than 35 years ago. As superintendent in three school districts in Texas, I have always tried to create an environment where every student is safe -- physically and emotionally. But when an individual impugns my character and reputation as the instigator of those actions, I am disappointed because it simply is not true. I do not recall this person from my childhood. I did not graduate from the same high school as Mr. Barrett, though we did attend the same junior high in 1978. And my junior high principal -- Mr. McMeans -- would never have let me (or anyone else) get away with the actions he described. I do not suggest that Mr. Barrett was not bullied, only that I was not part of it. Bullying is wrong. Period. It was then and it is today. At Katy ISD, we are always looking for ways to make our campuses and our students safe. I am proud to lead a district that is not afraid to confront bullying behavior – whether in person or online. We are always challenging our teachers and principals to identify harmful behavior and to intervene as necessary.

Barrett later said he was disappointed that Dr. Hindt didn't own up to his actions as a child, saying that bullying is an on-going problem in Katy ISD and he's proof that it can have lasting effects on people, noting he will live with the emotional scars for the rest of his life.