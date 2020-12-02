Texas Man Jumps Off a Bridge and Fractures His Skull, He ‘Did it for the Followers’

Sounds like it was worth it.

Over in Austin, a YouTuber by the name of Saa Fomba recently spent some time in the emergency room. He jumped off the Pennybacker Bridge. He actually jumped off the upper portion of the bridge which is WAY higher. The sound he makes on impact just sounds awful.

He fractured his skull and endured a brain bleed because of this stunt. Doesn't sounds like he regrets any of it when he was interviewed by Fox 7 in Austin. “I did it for the likes and follows,” he said. “And, I don’t regret it.” Fomba had 400 Youtube followers before posting the video. “Now I have 1,400.” However, it looks like YouTube has removed his now viral video. Also not sure what happened in the past 24 hours, but he is now down to 27 subscribers.

“He wants to feel he didn’t have a negative outcome, but he has a brain injury. And, he is not out of the woods,” said Adolescent Psychologist Roseann Capanna-Hodge. “Brain injuries can impact you in the short and long-term.” Austin police strongly encourage people not to jump off or dive off of any bridge, adding that the act is illegal, a misdemeanor, which can lead to a $500 fine.

via GIPHY

This seems like something that should have been happening in the Jackass era of my life. Definitely did some dumb skateboard tricks back in the day, but nothing like this. Hopefully he doesn't have any long term damage, but that smack sounded awful.