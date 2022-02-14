Texas Man Sentenced After Not Paying Taxes For 13 Years

They say that the only things guaranteed in life are death, and taxes. However, one Texas man tried to escape the former, and was finally caught by the IRS.

Earlier this month, a Texas man was sentenced to 51 months in prison, and ordered to pay $345,136.68 in back taxes to the IRS, after being convicted of tax evasion. Back in September of 2018, 68-year-old Robert Steven Powell from San Antonio, was found guilty of three counts of tax evasion. In fact, the IRS found that he hasn’t paid any taxes in the past 13 years.

However, despite his best efforts to avoid paying taxes, Powell was unsuccessful and caught. Not only was he found guilty of tax evasion, but he was even part of an organization promoted it. According to OKC Fox, he failed to pay any income taxes on his salary from 2000 to 2013, and even submitted false W-4 forms to his employer at the time.

Powell even tried to hide his physical address from the government by both acquiring identification documents from several different states, and using fake addresses for his personal residence.

With April 15th right around the corner, it’s important that you remember to file your taxes. I know that nobody likes paying taxes, but you don’t want to end up like this guy. He not only has to pay over $300,000 back to the IRS, but he also has to spend the next four years in federal prison. That doesn’t sound like a lot of fun to me.

