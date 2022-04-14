Wichita Falls, Texas Woman Accused Of Killing Her Mother By Sitting On Her

A grand jury has indicted Jordan Farmer who was accused for killing her mother, Gloria Farmer. Last November, Gloria passed away, and suffocate to death, after her daughter sat on her. Originally, it was ruled that she died due to medical complications. However, a few days later a third roommate that lived with both Gloria and Jordan told investigators that she believed that Gloria’s daughter may have killed her.

After the roommate spoke with investigators, law enforcement contacted the Justice of The Peace and ordered an autopsy. After the autopsy was completed, medical examiners declared mechanical asphyxia to be the cause of death, and that Gloria did not die from natural causes.

The roommate told investigators that Jordan put her hand on her mother’s forehead to pray for her. She then knocked both Gloria and the office chair that she was sitting in onto the floor. Once the chair tipped over, Jordan then sat on her mother and ended up straddling her body. Gloria begged and begged her daughter to get off her, since she couldn’t breathe. The roommate attempted to save Gloria, but was unable to push the daughter off of her body. Eventually, Gloria stopped breathing and passed away.

On February 1st, Jordan Farmer was arrested by Wichita Falls police, and charged with manslaughter. Earlier this week, she was indicted by a grand jury. At the time of this writing, she’s still being held in the Wichita County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

