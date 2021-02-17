Texas Mayor Resigns After Bizarre Facebook Post About Winter Weather

This dude went on a rant and the people of his town did not appreciate it.

Boy oh boy did things heat up in Colorado City, Texas. Well, the weather didn't, but their mayor put himself in the hot seat. Tim Boyd went on a bizarre rant on Facebook the other day when people were asking if Colorado City was doing anything to keep residents warm due to the rolling blackouts throughout our state. Tim responded and boy did he have a response. By the way, this has since been deleted, but it has been screenshoted from multiple sources.

"No one owes you or your family anything; nor is it the local government’s responsibility to support you during trying times like this! Sink or swim, it’s your choice! The City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING! I’m sick and tired of people looking for a damn hand out! If you don’t have electricity you step up and come up with a game plan to keep your family warm and safe. If you have no water you deal without and think outside of the box to survive and supply water to your family. If you are sitting at home in the cold because you have no power and are sitting there waiting for someone to come rescue you because your lazy is direct result of your raising! Only the strong will survive and the weak will perish. Folks God Has given us the tools to support ourselves in times like this. This is sadly a product of a socialist government where they feed people to believe that the FEW will work and others will become dependent for handouts. Am I sorry that you have been dealing without electricity and water; yes! But I’ll be damned if I’m going to provide for anyone that is capable of doing it themselves! We have lost sight of those in need and those that take advantage of the system and meshed them into one group!! Bottom line quit crying and looking for a handout! Get off your ass and take care of your own family! Bottom line-DON’T BE A PART OF A PROBLEM, BE A PART OF THE SOLUTION!"

Alright Tim, tell us how you really feel. In a second post, Tim said he turned in resignation before posting that to Facebook.

"All, I have set back and watched all this escalating and have tried to keep my mouth shut! I won’t deny for one minute what I said in my post this morning. Believe me when I say that many of the things I said were taken out of context and some of which were said without putting much thought in to it. I would never want to hurt the elderly or anyone that is in true need of help to be left to fend for themselves. I was only making the statement that those folks that are too lazy to get up and fend for themselves but are capable should not be dealt a handout. I apologize for the wording and some of the phrases that were used! I had already turned in my resignation and had not signed up to run for mayor again on the deadline that was February 12th! I spoke some of this out of the anger that the city and county was catching for situations which were out of their control. Please understand if I had it to do over again I would have just kept my words to myself and if I did say them I would have used better wording and been more descriptive."

If I were Tim, I would consider moving out of Colorado City. I don't think his neighbors are going to want him in town anymore.