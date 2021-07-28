Texas Mini Golf Course is the Future of Golf and I Love It

If you don't like playing mini golf, something is wrong with you. I'm always down for a game and one place in our state is eliminating a big hassle.

Mini golf was a big deal for me when I was a kid. It was the one thing my Dad and I could agree on was a fun activity. We hit up as many courses as we could when I was a kid, but the one thing I always hated about mini golf was keeping score. Granted, as a kid, my dad took care of that.

As an adult, I freaking hate it. Mainly the cards are never right. Sometimes they're too small, sometimes they're too weak and the pencil goes right through. I know this is 100% first world problems right now, but can we solve this somehow? The Puttshack in Houston will be solving your problems next year.

This sophisticated mini golf course will be state of the art. They have something called 'Trackball' where the score will be stored on the ball. No more pencil and paper, and definitely no more cheating. "Puttshack' will also offer drinks and food as well. I may not be down to walk a golf course and have some beer, but I am all for this place.

"Houston is a booming, top priority market for us, and we are very excited to be an anchor tenant in the Shops at Houston Center," Puttshack CEO Joe Vrankin said in a statement. "We can't wait to bring the Puttshack experience to Texas and continue to expand our presence in dynamic, energetic communities across the entire U.S."

Hopefully we get one a little closer to us in the future, maybe the Dallas area would be a good spot for their next location after Houston. I can hope so I can experience this place one day.

