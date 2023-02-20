YES SIR! Downtown Wichita Falls just keeps getting better and better.

We have another big win for Downtown Wichita Falls Development. The building across the street from The Broken Tap is going to become The Golf Factory.

Get our free mobile app

Lots of people play Golf

Golf is a sport enjoyed by millions of people around the world, and while many golf enthusiasts have access to courses and clubs, others may find it challenging to access the game due to location, cost, or other factors. That's where golf simulators come in, offering an exciting and accessible alternative to traditional golfing. And if there's one place that will benefit from a golf simulator, it's downtown Wichita Falls, Texas.

A quickie 9-hole-er at lunch? Yes, please!

A downtown Wichita Falls golf simulator will offer many benefits to golfers and non-golfers alike. For starters, it would provide an excellent activity for families, friends, and co-workers to enjoy together. Imagine going out for a quick lunch break and then playing a round of golf with your colleagues in a fun and interactive environment. It would also be a great option for date nights, birthday parties, or any other type of celebration.

Another great reason for people to visit

The Golf Factory is going to be a great addition to the downtown Wichita Falls community. It will attract visitors from outside the area, who may be looking for a fun activity to do while in town. It will also encourage local residents to spend more time downtown, increasing foot traffic to businesses and promoting economic growth.

According to the Facebook page for the incoming venue:

Using advanced camera and radar technology, TrackMan simulators accurately recreate the top golf courses from around the world, down to the smallest detail. From the undulating fairways of PGA National to the challenging links of St. Andrews, you can experience it all in the comfort of the indoors at our facility.

10 of the Top Venues in Texas to Watch a Concert Texas is a large state which has a plethora of venues to watch a concert in. Here are 10 of the best.

10 Unique Pieces of Street Art in Downtown Wichita Falls, TX Graffiti and other pieces of art located between 10th street and 6th street, Lamar to Ohio.